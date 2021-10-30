McDevitt goes all out against Hershey with 49-0 victory in Week 10

A championship matchup that was canceled last year was anything but this year as Bishop McDevitt dominated the Hershey Trojans on all fronts in the 49-0 shutout win in Week 10.

The Crusaders set the tone early with the first play of the game getting aired out to Kami Foster on the 74-yard TD reception to put McDevitt up 7-0. Marques Williams would follow up with a rushing TD of his own the double the lead to 14-0. Rinse and repeat for the Crusaders as the Trojans had no answer in the 49-0 rout.

