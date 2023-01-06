HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After winning a state championship this fall, Bishop McDevitt Quarterback Stone Saunders has been named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year. Saunders is only a sophomore.

Saunders is the third Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Bishop McDevitt High School.

The QB, along with head coach Jeff Weachter, led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and the PIAA Class 4A State Championship over Aliquippa. Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns. His five touchdown passes against Aliquippa set a state championship record.

After just his sophomore season, Saunders has compiled 100 touchdown passes in his career.

The sophomore Saunders is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in January.

He joins an elite list of recent Pennsylvania winners, including standout Penn State running back Nick Singleton (2021-22 winner from Governor Mifflin).

Gatorade has honored the top players in each sport for each state since 1985. The award recognizes “the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.”