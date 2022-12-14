HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders was named the 2022 Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps on Wednesday.

The sophomore quarterback led McDevitt to the school’s second-ever state title, 41-18 over Aliquippa. In the PIAA Class 4A State Championship, Saunders threw for a game-record five touchdowns.

It was McDevitt’s first title since 1995, and the first state championship win for Crusaders Head Coach Jeff Weachter.

Saunders set the McDevitt school record for touchdown passes with 54 this season. He completed 195 of 284 passes for 3.583 yards, 54 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

According to MaxPreps, Saunders has 16 college offers including, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Maryland.

MaxPreps says its recognizes “outstanding performers in high school football” since 2006. The website says the Football Players of the Year are determined by both individual excellence and team success.

In 2021, Gov. Mifflin’s Nick Singleton took home the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Year accolades. The now Penn State running back was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year this season.

Saunders will now be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.