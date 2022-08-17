Mechanicsburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Mechanicsburg knows a thing or two about meaningful football.

The Wildcats missed out on playoff football last season, but return an experienced crop of seniors who are ready to go out with a bang. Even with some slight offensive and defensive tweaks to the system, head coach Anthony Rose believes this year’s version of Mechanicsburg is ready to capitalize on toss up plays they couldn’t finish last year.

Last year

The Wildcats finished 5-5 last season and 3-4 in the Mid Penn Colonial Division.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose, senior tight end/defensive end Seth Brubaker, and senior running back/safety Parker Sample.

