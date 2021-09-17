Mechanicsburg comes out on top in Week 4 shootout against Boiling Springs with 39-34 win

Two tough teams met in Mechanicsburg for what turned out to be a wild contest. Mechanicsburg was up 20-14 late in the second quarter and was trying to make it a two-score game, but the Bubblers come up with the pick. On the ensuing drive, a pass then a rush flipped the script as Boiling Springs took the 21-20 lead into the half. In the third, Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas punches it in to give the Wildcats the 26-21 lead. After a Bubblers score, the Wildcats claw back again with Parker Sample walking it into the endzone making it a 33-27 game. Both teams would add to their totals, but it was Mechanicsburg coming out on top, 39-34.

