Mechanicsburg dominates Shippensburg in Week 2

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Madrid starts partial virus lockdown amid political scuffle
Top Stories
India, South Africa ask WTO to ease IP rules for COVID-19
Tight security, many arrests for Ethiopian Irreecha festival
Germany marks low-key 30th anniversary of reunification
Nobel Prizes and COVID-19: Slow, basic science may pay off
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
The Latest: Czech Republic sees record surge in virus cases
Top Stories
India’s COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil
Top Stories
What happens if President Trump becomes too sick to serve?
Video
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?
Kamala Harris, husband both test negative for coronavirus
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Esports
Top Stories
Annville-Cleona picks up Week 3 win over Northern Lebanon
Video
Top Stories
Garden Spot snaps 26-game losing streak with win over Donegal
Video
Top Stories
York Catholic puts up impressive performance against Bermudian Springs
Video
New Oxford takes down Kennard-Dale in Week 3
Video
Gettysburg picks up a win over Eastern York
Video
Lebanon takes down Ephrata in Week 3
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Mechanicsburg dominates Shippensburg in Week 2
Friday Night Football
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Oct 3, 2020 / 01:20 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 3, 2020 / 01:20 AM EDT
Mechanicsburg defeats Shippensburg, 35-13.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts