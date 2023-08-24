MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Wildcats had a losing record for the first time in four seasons last year and they will try to have a comeback campaign.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference.

They will be led by Head Coach Anthony Rose.

Their 2024 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Carlisle 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Cedar Cliff 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Red Land 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Susquehanna Township* 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Gettysburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at East Pennsboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Shippensburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Waynesboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Greencastle-Antrim* 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Greencastle-Antrim* 5:45 p.m. Oct. 27 at Northern York* 7 p.m. *Conference game

At the Susquehanna Township matchup, Mechanicsburg will be holding its annual Salute to Service game.

The Wildcats will be trying to put up a winning season again to start a new streak.