MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Wildcats had a losing record for the first time in four seasons last year and they will try to have a comeback campaign.
The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference.
They will be led by Head Coach Anthony Rose.
Their 2024 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Carlisle
|7 p.m.
|Aug. 31
|at Cedar Cliff
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Red Land
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Susquehanna Township*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 21
|at Gettysburg*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at East Pennsboro*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Shippensburg*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Waynesboro*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Greencastle-Antrim*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 23
|at Greencastle-Antrim*
|5:45 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Northern York*
|7 p.m.
At the Susquehanna Township matchup, Mechanicsburg will be holding its annual Salute to Service game.
The Wildcats will be trying to put up a winning season again to start a new streak.