MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mechanicsburg Wildcats had a losing record for the first time in four seasons last year and they will try to have a comeback campaign.

The Wildcats finished the 2022 season 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference.

They will be led by Head Coach Anthony Rose.

Their 2024 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Carlisle7 p.m.
Aug. 31at Cedar Cliff7 p.m.
Sept. 8Red Land7 p.m.
Sept. 15Susquehanna Township*7 p.m.
Sept. 21at Gettysburg*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at East Pennsboro*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Shippensburg*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Waynesboro*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Greencastle-Antrim*7 p.m.
Oct. 23at Greencastle-Antrim*5:45 p.m.
Oct. 27at Northern York*7 p.m.
*Conference game

At the Susquehanna Township matchup, Mechanicsburg will be holding its annual Salute to Service game.

The Wildcats will be trying to put up a winning season again to start a new streak.