Mechanicsburg remains perfect with blowout win over Waynesboro

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Work already underway for inauguration of TBD president
Top Stories
As Trump casts doubt on election, new agency contradicts him
Trump to vote in Fla., hold 3 rallies; Biden focuses on Pa.
Senate GOP marches ahead on Barrett over Democrats’ blockade
Mexican border state of Chihuahua returns to lockdown
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
The Latest: India’s cases pass 7.8M, 3 states hardest hit
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine trial from AstraZeneca, Oxford approved to resume in US
Top Stories
France surpasses 1 million confirmed virus cases amid spike
Middletown Middle School moves to fully remote learning following new COVID-19 cases
Video
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 2,219 new cases, 190,579 total, as of Oct. 23, 2020
Video
York nursing home announces COVID-19 free facility, begins in-person visitation
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Esports
Top Stories
Central York rolls once again in 75-7 win over Dallastown
Video
Top Stories
Boiling Springs turns heads with 35-0 blanking over Camp Hill
Video
Mechanicsburg takes care of business with 35-7 win as they wait for playoff seeding
Video
ELCO creates separation in the 2nd in big win over Columbia 50-28
Video
Middletown gets steady performance from offense in 49-14 win over Trinity
Video
Watch Live
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
10th Congressional Debate
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Feed a Local Family
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Restaurant Week 2020
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Mechanicsburg remains perfect with blowout win over Waynesboro
Friday Night Football
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Oct 24, 2020 / 12:29 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 24, 2020 / 12:29 AM EDT
Mechanicsburg remains perfect with blowout win over Waynesboro, 35-7.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts