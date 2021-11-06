Middletown holds off West Perry in Week 11, 35-21

The Middletown Blue Raiders managed to stay one step ahead of the West Perry Mustangs in Week 11 with a 35-21 victory. Already down 7-0 in the 1st, West Perry was driving in the red zone when Middletown’s Canden Brown forced the ball loose and teammate Tate Leach fell on top of it to stop the Mustang drive in its tracks. On the ensuing drive, Middletown Audric Bryant shakes some defenders on his way to make it a 14-0 game. West Perry would answer with a 71-yard Ian Goodling reception to make it 14-8. Tajae Broadie would score from 2-yards out to make it 21-11. Middletown would keep West Perry out of reach 35-21.

