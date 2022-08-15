MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — There are few programs as historic as the Middletown Blue Raider football team. Their program is spread across the record books, with five District lll titles in Class 3A.

And last season under first-year head coach Scott Acri, they made it back into the district playoffs before being bounced by eventual champion Wyomissing in the second round.

And there’s one thing that never changes about Middletown that has made this team good for decades.

“(We are) just tough. Tough guys grown in Middletown their whole like. They know what’s up. Middletown has been the same for years,” said senior tight end Asa Kochvar. “Gritty. They know Middletown Tough.”

It’s a blue-collar mentality.

“We work really hard. We were brought up to work,” said Middletown lineman Marquis Beasley. “We are not the biggest, nobody is real big, we’re not heard of, but we will come out and play.”

Middletown opens on the road against Lower Dauphin on Aug. 26 to begin their journey back to the district playoffs.

Full Interviews

Scott Acri – Middletown Head Coach

Bamm Appleby – Middltown quarterback

Asa Kochvar – Middletown tight end

Marquis Beasley – Middletown lineman

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.