LEWISTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — Every football programs goes through their ups and downs. For Mifflin County, they are hoping to put 2021 in the past and start their ascend.

Last season, the Huskies did not win a game (0-9), but there is optimism around the program heading into this fall.

They hired a new head coach, Shan Breon, a Lewistown native, to lead Mifflin County. He comes to the Huskies after serving as an assistant for Central York, helpign lead them to a 10-0 regular season record. He knows this community and what his new school is capable of.

“I just think (Mifflin County) is a sleeping giant. If people start buying in more a little bit up there, I think we can turn that program around and be successful in the Mid Penn (Conference),” said Breon. “It’s been a rough go in the Mid Penn for Mifflin County, but I know in my heart that it’s a football area and we can turn it around. We can do it.”

Ask senior Josiah Sechler and he will tell you the same thing. This team is ready to go to battle and they to feel the community do the same.

“(Getting) our fan base behind us again,” said Sechler after being asked about what his goals for his senior year are. “In the past few years, we haven’t really had our fans behind our back, so I want to show everybody what we have.”

The Huskies open the season on the road against Central Mountain High School, but will have a chance to show their fans what they are made of in their home opener on Sep. 2 against Shikellamy.

Full Interviews

Shane Breon – Mifflin County head coach

Josiah Sechler – Mifflin County cornerback and wide receiver

Logan Parks – Mifflin County quarterback

