HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mifflin County football team got back on track this week, defeating Lower Dauphin 28-7 at Hersheypark Stadium on Thursday night.

The Huskies buckled down on defense, shutting the Falcons out for the entire second half.

Deakon Schaeffer had two touchdowns for Mifflin County as the Huskies are 3-1 to begin their season, a complete turnaround from their 0-10 campaign a year ago.

Mifflin County is back in action next week against Palmyra. Lower Dauphin hits the road to face Red Land.