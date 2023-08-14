LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mifflin County Huskies are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Central Mountain.

Mifflin County finished 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season.

Head coach Shane Breon will be at the helm of the Huskies.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Central Mountain7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Shikellamy7 p.m.
Sept. 8Altoona7 p.m.
Sept. 15Lower Dauphin*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at Palmyra*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Cedar Cliff*7 p.m.
Oct. 5at Milton Hershey*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Hershey*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Bishop McDevitt*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Red Land*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Players to watch:

  • Deakon Schaeffer, RB/SS, senior – 1st team Mid Penn Keystone
  • Landen Eichhorn, QB, senior
  • Owen Gipe, MLB/WR, senior – Injured in week five last year

Mifflin County will work to improve its performance with the return of key players.