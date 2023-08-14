LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mifflin County Huskies are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Central Mountain.
Mifflin County finished 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season.
Head coach Shane Breon will be at the helm of the Huskies.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Central Mountain
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Shikellamy
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Altoona
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Lower Dauphin*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Palmyra*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Cedar Cliff*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 5
|at Milton Hershey*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Hershey*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Bishop McDevitt*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Red Land*
|7 p.m.
Players to watch:
- Deakon Schaeffer, RB/SS, senior – 1st team Mid Penn Keystone
- Landen Eichhorn, QB, senior
- Owen Gipe, MLB/WR, senior – Injured in week five last year
Mifflin County will work to improve its performance with the return of key players.