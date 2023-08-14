LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Mifflin County Huskies are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Central Mountain.

Mifflin County finished 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference last season.

Head coach Shane Breon will be at the helm of the Huskies.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Central Mountain 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Shikellamy 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Altoona 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Lower Dauphin* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Palmyra* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Cedar Cliff* 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Milton Hershey* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Hershey* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Bishop McDevitt* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Red Land* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Players to watch:

Deakon Schaeffer, RB/SS, senior – 1st team Mid Penn Keystone

Landen Eichhorn, QB, senior

Owen Gipe, MLB/WR, senior – Injured in week five last year

Mifflin County will work to improve its performance with the return of key players.