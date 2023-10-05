HERSHEY, P.a. (WHTM) — Mifflin County (3-3) visited Milton Hershey (3-3) Thursday night in what was essentially a must-win game for both teams fighting for a playoff spot.

The Huskies finally got the memo in the second half. Mifflin County rattled off 35 second half points on their way to a 42-35 win at Milton Hershey to improve to 4-3 while the Spartans dropped to 3-4.

Milton Hershey looked to be in control in the first half, taking a 20-0 lead over the Huskies after a Jason Burney to Parris Blackston touchdown in the second quarter. Mifflin County responded with a Landen Eichhorn touchdown to Deakon Schaeffer before halftime, and proceeded to outscore the Spartans 35-8 the rest of the way.

Mifflin County hosts Hershey next, while Milton Hershey will face Lower Dauphin in week eight.