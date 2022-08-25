NEW OXFORD, Pa (WHTM) — Building a winning culture is never easy and there is no proven formula on how to do it, but New Oxford football has found a way.

The Colonials have made it to three straight district playoffs, the first time that has happened in school history, and proved they are a consistent force to be reckoned with in Class 5A. After a 6-4 finish last season, New Oxford was knocked out in the first round of the postseason by powerhouse Shippensburg, who was 10-0 at the time.

Now New Oxford has their eye on making it four in a row and making it farther.

Full Interviews

Watch New Oxford head football coach Jason Warner, middle linebacker Elias Ernst and running back Brittyn Eakins in their full media day interviews.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.