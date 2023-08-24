CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Thundering Herd’s first season under new Head Coach Brandon Cook will kick off at Mechanicsburg on Aug. 25.

“I want [the players] personalities to shine,” said Cook. “I want them to be who they are. Be Carlisle kids. Be Carlisle football players.”

Last season Carlisle went 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Mechanicsburg 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Governor Mifflin 7 p.m. Sept. 8 William Penn 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Harrisburg* 1 p.m. Sept. 22 Chambersburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Central Dauphin* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 State College* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Cumberland Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Altoona* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Central Dauphin East* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Key Players:

Carson Swartz, WR/SB, senior

Javani Mosley, FS/WR, senior

Quinten Barclay, DE/TE, senior

Lucas Smith, QB, senior

up and coming players:

Xavier Campbell, CB/WR, juior

Nathan Carothers, OL/DL

Cook noted that the focus of this season will be to build upon what has already been created, while also entering a new mindset with the new staff.

“They are right there on the threshold of getting to the next step,” Cook said.

Carlisle will participate in community events throughout the season including being part of the car show hosted by the booster club and working with the Carlisle Area Midget Football youth league.

The Thundering Herd will be looking to improve their performance this season under new leadership.