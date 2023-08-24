CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Thundering Herd’s first season under new Head Coach Brandon Cook will kick off at Mechanicsburg on Aug. 25.

“I want [the players] personalities to shine,” said Cook. “I want them to be who they are. Be Carlisle kids. Be Carlisle football players.”

Last season Carlisle went 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Mechanicsburg7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Governor Mifflin7 p.m.
Sept. 8William Penn7 p.m.
Sept. 16at Harrisburg*1 p.m.
Sept. 22Chambersburg*7 p.m.
Sept. 28at Central Dauphin*7 p.m.
Oct. 6State College*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Cumberland Valley*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Altoona*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Central Dauphin East*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Key Players:

  • Carson Swartz, WR/SB, senior
  • Javani Mosley, FS/WR, senior
  • Quinten Barclay, DE/TE, senior
  • Lucas Smith, QB, senior

up and coming players:

  • Xavier Campbell, CB/WR, juior
  • Nathan Carothers, OL/DL

Cook noted that the focus of this season will be to build upon what has already been created, while also entering a new mindset with the new staff.

“They are right there on the threshold of getting to the next step,” Cook said.

Carlisle will participate in community events throughout the season including being part of the car show hosted by the booster club and working with the Carlisle Area Midget Football youth league.

The Thundering Herd will be looking to improve their performance this season under new leadership.