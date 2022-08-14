Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — It’s been a tough few years for Northeastern football, but a shakeup at the top has the Bobcats hopeful.

Northeastern has only won three games in the past two seasons, but now welcome defensive coordinator Kirby Brubaker in as the head coach, and with the change at the top brings a shakeup for the Bobcats both schematically and philosophically.

Last year

Northeastern went 2-8 overall last season and 1-6 in York-Adams.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Northeastern head coach Kirby Brubaker, senior tight end/safety Xavier Erazo and senior running back/safety Neisen Taylor.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.