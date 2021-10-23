Northern blanks Susquehanna Twp. in Week 9, 35-0

Northern continued their push for a playoff clinch with an important 35-0 win against Susquehanna Township in Week 9. Susquehanna Township’s night could be summed up in one sequence. First, on the five-yard line, a fumble on the goal line is recovered by Northern. Then, the Polar Bears’ Talon Ballusio breaks an 80-yard run on the very next play for the first score of the game, 7-0. Northern would have everyone produce on offense including some plays from the back pages of the playbook to cruise to the 35-0 victory.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.