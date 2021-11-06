Northern holds off Octorara comeback attempt with 28-22 victory in Week 11

The Northern Polar Bears survived a scare in Week 11 as the Octorara Braves comeback effort fell just short, 28-22. Northern came out of the half holding on to a 14-6 lead. A Trenton Peach 30-yard reception led to Cole Bartram getting back-to-back rushes, ending with a TD to make it 21-6 Polar Bears. A Joel McClintock interception led to another Bartram dive for the endzone to make it 28-6. Octorara would try to mount a comeback, but Northern would just hold them off, 28-22 for their first home playoff win since 2015.

