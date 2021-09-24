Northern shakes off safety scare against East Pennsboro with 28-2 win in Week 5

An early scare could have shaken the Northern Polar Bears to their core. A blocked punt early in the game made it 2-0 for East Pennsboro. After that, Northern would have their revenge, and then some. A short passing touchdown in the second gave Northern the 7-2 lead. They’d add to the scoreline with some huge passing plays and turnovers to keep East Pennsboro out of the endzone in the 28-2 rout.

