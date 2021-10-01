Northern stays strong against West Perry with 31-14 win in Week 6

West Perry entered Week 6 winning three of their last four including an impressive W against Mechanicsburg in Week 5. However, it was the Northern Polar Bears who impressed in Week 6. Quiet game until Timmy Bonin launces a pass to Mason Yohn to open the scoring. 7-0 Polar Bears. A punch-in score would double Northenr’s lead 14-0 but West Perry answered right back when Hunter Thoman breaks away to make it 14-7. Northern responded with another Bonin to Yohn connection and kept their feet on the gas for the 31-14 victory.

