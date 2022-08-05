DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern exceeded others’ expectations last season, but for them, a playoff win was no surprise.

A light senior class last year translates to a bigger group this season featuring 16 seniors, and the Polar Bears expect to host and win a playoff game in 2022. Off the field, one of the biggest goals for Northern this upcoming season is continuing to grow the community support from Dillsburg.

Last year

The Polar Bears surprised the Colonial Division with a younger squad, finishing the regular season 6-3 to earn a home district playoff game. Northern beat Octorara 28-22 in round one before falling to Bishop McDevitt on the road in the second round.

Below you can watch our full interviews with head coach Bill Miller as well as senior running back/linebacker Talon Belluscio, senior linebacker/running back Joel McClintock, and senior tight end, defensive end Nathan Deller.

