DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Northern York Polar Bears are seeking a fresh start as they don their new uniforms for the 2023 season – the first time they’ve gotten a makeover since 1999.

Last season the Polar Bears finished 8-5 overall and 5-2 in the Mid-Penn – Colonial conference, finishing second in the conference standings.

Head Coach Bill Miller will be leading the Polar Bears this season.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Red Land 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chambersburg 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Dover 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Shippensburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 21 Waynesboro* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Greencastle-Antrim* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 East Pennsboro* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Susquehanna Township* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Gettysburg* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Mechanicsburg* 7 p.m. *Conference game

In keeping with their season of “new” theme, the Polar Bears have also added new sod on their stadium.

Seniors Cory Johnson and Jake Bechtel will return to play following both of them losing their junior seasons to injury.

Northern York has had a winning record for the last eight seasons, and it will be trying to continue that streak in the 2023 campaign.