Palmyra cancels West York football game amid threats of violence

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Palmyra canceled its Week 3 high school football game against West York amid threats of violence around schools on Friday afternoon.

In a letter sent to Palmyra Area School District families, superintendent Bernard Kepler said the school district “became aware of information that was very general in nature regarding violence around schools.”

The letter informed parents there was an individual on the middle school campus on Friday afternoon who “appeared suspicious.” According to the letter, Palmyra Area School District has been working with local law enforcement throughout the afternoon.

The school district explains out of an abundance of caution, all events and activities on Palmyra Area School District property have been postponed, including Friday’s football game and all Saturday games.

The letter from Kepler concludes that the school district is “not aware of any immediate concerns for safety.”

Information regarding a reschedule of the West York/Palmyra game has not yet been made available.