Palmyra keeps Hershey winless with 21-7 victory in Week 7

The Trojans just can’t get it going in 2021. Still looking for their first win and hoping that the rivalry against Palmyra will be the night to do it. Early in the first, Hershey goes for it on 4th down on the 30, QB Daniel Painter just gets his toe past the marker. That would set up a field goal attempt that would be blocked. In the second, Cougars are driving when Richie Kowalski gets the ball and uses some acrobatics to take it to the endzone to open up the scoring 6-0. Palmyra would add a few scores after that drive to make it a 21-7 victory over Hershey.

