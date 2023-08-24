PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Cougars only had one win last season in their home opener against Lebanon. This year they will be seeking a better campaign.
They finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference, coming in last in the standings.
Chris Pavone will serve as head coach of the Cougars.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Lebanon
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|East Pennsboro
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|at Donegal
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 14
|at Bishop McDevitt*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|Mifflin County*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at Lower Dauphin*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Red Land*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Cedar Cliff*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|at Milton Hershey*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|Hershey*
|7 p.m.