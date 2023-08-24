PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Cougars only had one win last season in their home opener against Lebanon. This year they will be seeking a better campaign.

They finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference, coming in last in the standings.

Chris Pavone will serve as head coach of the Cougars.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Lebanon7 p.m.
Sept. 1East Pennsboro7 p.m.
Sept. 8at Donegal7 p.m.
Sept. 14at Bishop McDevitt*7 p.m.
Sept. 22Mifflin County*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at Lower Dauphin*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Red Land*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Cedar Cliff*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Milton Hershey*7 p.m.
Oct. 27Hershey*7 p.m.
*Conference game