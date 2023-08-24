PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Palmyra Cougars only had one win last season in their home opener against Lebanon. This year they will be seeking a better campaign.

They finished 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Mid-Penn – Keystone conference, coming in last in the standings.

Chris Pavone will serve as head coach of the Cougars.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: