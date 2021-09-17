Penn Manor defeats Warwick on Hail Mary in Week 4, 30-28

A nitty-gritty battle between Warwick and Penn Manor went down to the wire. Warwick was up 21-17 in the third quarter. The Comets took the lead just as the third quarter horn sounded with a goal-line punch-in from Ethan Aldeman to make it 24-21. Warwick’s turn to score as Jack Reed connected with Cooper Eckert to make it 28-24. Last play of the game with three seconds on the clock, Penn Manor gives it to Eli Warfel who runs around in the backfield before launching one to Clark Wagstaff who makes a tumbling catch to steal the win with the clock at 0. Penn Manor clutches the win, 30-28.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.