MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn Manor wants to find consistency in 2022 following last year’s 5-5 record. The Comets believe that record could easily have been 8-2 with some more discipline in tough moments.

Penn Manor will play in Lancaster Lebanon League Section 1, which only adds Reading with the Berks County school additions.

