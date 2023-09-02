(WHTM) – High school football is in full swing for the 2023 season with teams across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon and York Adams league in action for Week 2.

Week 2 of the 27th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured Game of the Week: Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 10 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 1, 2023.