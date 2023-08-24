RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Lion Lions finished 4-6 last season and 2-4 in the first division of the York-Adams conference.

This year head coach Jesse Shay will try to lead his team to a winning record with the help of players such as senior running back LaDainian Strausbaugh.

Strausbaugh is a dual athlete, earning a gold medal at states in track for the 4×100. The veteran’s speed is an asset to his team. Strausbaugh has overcome obstacles, breaking his collarbone twice in his sophomore and junior years, but continues to compete for the Lions.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff Time
Aug. 25at Ephrata7 p.m.
Sept. 1West York Area7 p.m.
Sept. 8Reading7 p.m.
Sept. 15Elizabethtown7 p.m.
Sept. 22William Penn*7 p.m.
Sept. 29at South Western*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Spring Grove*7 p.m.
Oct. 13Central York*7 p.m.
Oct. 20at Northeastern*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Dallastown*7 p.m.
*Conference game