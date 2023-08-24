RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Lion Lions finished 4-6 last season and 2-4 in the first division of the York-Adams conference.

This year head coach Jesse Shay will try to lead his team to a winning record with the help of players such as senior running back LaDainian Strausbaugh.

Strausbaugh is a dual athlete, earning a gold medal at states in track for the 4×100. The veteran’s speed is an asset to his team. Strausbaugh has overcome obstacles, breaking his collarbone twice in his sophomore and junior years, but continues to compete for the Lions.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows: