Schedule updates for Week 2 of Friday Night Football, see when your team is playing

(WHTM) — For a number of reasons, many games have been moved or canceled for Week 2. Here is a full list of those schedule changes and when the teams plan on playing.

Schedule changes

Juniata vs. Upper Dauphin – Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

“Due to a combination of factors related to stadium conditions and public health concerns, the football game between Upper Dauphin Area and Juniata has been postponed to Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The game will still be played at Trojan Stadium in Elizabethville.”

Susquenita vs. Line Mountain – Monday, Sept. 6 at Noon

There was no reason given in the announcement from Line Mountain. Susquenita postponed its Week 1 game due to issues with COVID-19.

York Catholic vs. Trinity – Canceled

Due to close contact to a positive case of COVID-19 in the York Catholic community, the Fighting Irish have decided to cancel its game with Trinity, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3. The game will not be rescheduled, find more information by clicking here.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.