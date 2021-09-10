Schedule updates for Week 3 of Friday Night Football, see when your team is playing

(WHTM) — The football season schedule continues to evolve as games have been moved or canceled for Week 3. Here is a full list of those schedule changes and when the teams plan on playing.

Schedule changes

Central Dauphin vs. Manheim Township – Canceled

Central Dauphin has suspended all football activities amid COVID-19 concerns in the school district. This game will not be rescheduled.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Harrisburg – Canceled

Bishop McDevitt was forced to cancel this game due to its own COVID-19 issues this week. This game will not be rescheduled.

Harrisburg vs. Manheim Township – Saturday, Sept. 11 at noon

Due to both Harrisburg and Manheim Township’s opponents inability to play in Week 3, the Cougars and Blue Streaks decided to schedule each other instead. This game will be played Saturday at noon and be broadcast live on abc27.3, details can be found by clicking here.

West York vs. Palmyra – Postponed

Palmyra Area School District postponed tonight’s game against West York amid general threats of violence. All activities on Palmyra Area SD property on Friday and Saturday have been postponed. Information regarding reschedule for the Palmyra/West York football game has not yet been made available, additional information can be found by clicking here.

