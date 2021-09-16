Schedule updates for Week 4 of Friday Night Football, see when your team is playing

(WHTM) — The football season schedule continues to evolve as games have been moved or canceled for Week 4. Here is a full list of those schedule changes and when the teams plan on playing.

Schedule changes

Harrisburg vs. Governor Mifflin – Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

For the second week in a row, Harrisburg has had to find an opponent due to COVID-19. Central Dauphin football has still suspended its season amid issues, and the Rams were set to face Harrisburg on Friday. Instead, the Cougars will travel to Governor Mifflin, ranked 4th in the state, featuring Penn State commit Nick Singleton at RB.

(Harrisburg vs. Central Dauphin – canceled)

Boiling Springs vs. Mechanicsburg – Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Both Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg needed to find opponents this week, amid COVID-19 issues for their respective opponents. The Bubblers look to stay undefeated against Mechanicsburg, coming off a 27-17 come-from-behind win over Red Land.

(Boiling Springs vs. Line Mountain – canceled)

(Northern vs. Mechanicsburg – canceled)

Fairfield vs. Biglerville – canceled

Biglerville had to cancel the game due to “positive COVID-19 cases within” Biglerville’s program. Fairfield canceled its Week 3 game against St. James (Hagerstown, Md.) as a positive case forced a number of players into quarantine two days before the game. Fairfield is still looking for an opponent.

