Schedule updates for Week 5 of Friday Night Football, see when your team is playing

(WHTM) — COVID-19 continues to impact Central Pa. high school football schedules in Week 5. Here is a full list of those schedule changes and when the teams plan on playing.

Schedule changes

Upper Dauphin vs. Steel-High – canceled

Upper Dauphin had to suspend football operations this week due to COVID-19 protocol. The UDA varsity game on Friday, September 24, 2021 and the junior varsity game on Monday, September 27, 2021 are canceled. Football team activities may resume Monday, September 27, 2021.

Daniel Boone vs. Ephrata – Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

Columbia/Ephrata’s scheduled Friday game was canceled without an explanation, however, the Mountaineers were able to schedule Daniel Boone for Friday night instead. Ephrata is 3-1 headed into Week 5.

(Columbia vs. Ephrata – canceled)

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.