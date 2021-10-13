Schedule updates for Week 8 of Friday Night Football, see when your team is playing

(WHTM) — COVID-19 continues to impact Central Pa. high school football schedules in Week 8. Here is a full list of those schedule changes and when the teams plan on playing.

Schedule changes

Halifax vs. Upper Dauphin – canceled

Friday’s football game has been canceled due to health and safety reasons, announced by Halifax Athletics Department. It has not been confirmed if the decision was made due to issues with COVID-19.

Solanco vs. Warwick – postponed, makeup date TBD

Friday’s Section Two game has been postponed based on social media posts from both schools. Solanco has 22 positive COVID-19 cases in the school district, according to Solanco’s COVID-19 dashboard. Warwick is set to earn a District III Class 5A playoff spot and have played the minimum number of games to be eligible. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, if Warwick makes the playoffs, this game will not be made up.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis, and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever, and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League, and YAIAA each week.