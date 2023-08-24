SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The last time the Shippensburg Greyhounds had a losing record was 2006, since then they’ve only had two seasons where they didn’t finish with a winning record and instead ended neutral.

Last season Shippensburg was 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the Mid-Penn – colonial conference. In the 2021 campaign they only lost one game and were undefeated in their conference to take the conference title.

Head Coach Eric Foust will lead the Greyhounds this season.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25Cedar Cliff7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Big Spring7 p.m.
Sept. 8Spring Grove7 p.m.
Sept. 15Northern York*7 p.m.
Sept. 21at Susquehanna Township*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Gettysburg*7 p.m.
Oct. 6at Mechanicsburg*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at East Pennsboro*7 p.m.
Oct. 20Waynesboro*7 p.m.
Oct. 27at Greencastle-Antrim*7 p.m.
*Conference game