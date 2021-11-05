Shippensburg moves to 11-0 after 43-16 victory over New Oxford in Week 11

Shippensburg remained perfect after Week 11 with a crushing 43-16 victory over New Oxford. A Nathan Beam rushing TD for Shippensburg and a New Oxford field goal would make it a 7-3 game for the Greyhounds after the 1st. In the 2nd, Anthony Smith and Amari Kerr would both use the ground game to quickly extend the lead to 21-3. Erby Weller would take one in off the defender’s fingertips to make it a 29-3 game at the half. More running and a few more scores sees Shippensburg put last year’s opening round scare in the past with a 43-16 opening-round win.

