Shippensburg stays perfect against Waynesboro with 33-14 victory in Week 5

Waynesboro had a tough test awaiting them in Week 5 as undefeated Shippensburg was looking to stop the win streak. Ship got off to an early start on offense, dominating to a 33-7 lead in the third quarter. Waynesboro found signs of life with a rugby scrum touchdown on the goalline to make it 33-14. Ensuing onside kick from Waynesboro fell right into ship hands and that ended it as a 33-14 win for Shippensburg.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.