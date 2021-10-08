Shippensburg take strong lead in division with 21-3 win over Northern in Week 7

A battle for the top spot in the Mid-Penn Colonial division was up for grabs in Week 7. Unbeaten Shippensburg were hosting Northern who only had one loss so far this year. After a fumble off the opening kick off, the Greyhounds’ Nathan Beam punches it in to the endzone to give Ship a 7-0 lead just 30 seconds in. Ship would keep up the aggressiveness later on 4th down they decide to go for it. Tucker Chamberlin heaves one up and Anthony Smith comes down with it to make it a 14-0 game. The Greyhound defense stood strong all night, only letting up a single field goal in the game. The icing on the cake came in the second half when Traevon Kater and runs one almost the entire length of the field to make it a 21-3 final for Shippensburg.

