HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — South Western shocked the YAIAA last season with a 6-4 record, making the playoffs under first year head coach Tony Shermeyer.

The Mustangs had one of the most dynamic offenses in York Adams, and completely transformed the way opponents had to prepare for South Western. Shermeyer runs a RPO style offense, designed to highlight his team’s strengths.

In 2022, Shermeyer will work with first year starting quarterback senior Max Wisensale. The senior has played plenty of defense on the varsity level, but is stepping into the dynamic offense as a signal caller for the first time.

After making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, South Western has bigger goals. The team wants to go 7-3, make the playoffs and win a game in those playoffs.

Last year

The Mustangs quickly jumped out to a 3-0 start with Shermeyer at the helm. The defense allowed less than nine points per game on average in that stretch.

A back-and-forth midseason showed South Western could bounce back after a loss. For the first time since 2016, South Western made the District III playoffs. The Mustangs fell to Exeter Township 38-21.

Full interviews with South Western

Senior LT/DT Gavin Mullins

Senior QB Max Wisensale

Senior WR/S Carson Trone

Head Coach Tony Shermeyer, second season

