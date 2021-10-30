Spring Grove dominates South Western on both sides of the ball with 35-0 rout in Week 10

A strong second half by Spring Grove put all comeback talk to bed as they dominated South Western 35-0 in Week 10. A big score set the tone early for the Rockets. Zyree Brooks broke free for 74-yards and a 7-0 lead early in the 1st. After that, both teams would trade multiple turnovers into the half with the Rockets cleaning up in the second half, launching themselves to a 35-0 win.

