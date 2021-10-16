Spring Grove gets some breathing room atop the division with Week 8 win 28-21 over Dallastown

Spring Grove sat ahead of Dallastown with just a half-game lead for the Number one spot in the power rankings. Dallastown was hoping homecoming weekend could spurn an upset that would make things really interesting in the York-Adams 1 conference. Opening drive of the game the ball belonged to Spring Grove. Justin Godman hauled in a pass from Cowan Ruhland to make it 7-0 early in the first. After both teams traded fumbles, the Rockets had the ball again. Osmun would punch it in from the one to make it a 14-0 game. Dallastown didn’t give up just yet, as Coleton Mahorney found some blocks and some gaps on a huge rushing TD to make it 14-6. Wildcats tried to mount a comeback, but it just fell short as Spring Grove came out on top, 28-21.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.