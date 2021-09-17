Spring Grove remain undefeated with dominant 60-14 win against Northeastern in Week 4

The Spring Grove Rockets have all engines firing as the sky was the limit in Week 4. Northeastern had some hope opening the game up with a passing TD to take the early lead. Spring Grove would answer immediately with Zyree Brooks tying the game, then putting the Rockets ahead in the second quarter 14-7. Spring Grove would not look back after that as they easily won 60-14.

