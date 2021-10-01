State College outmatched by Central Dauphin in Week 6, 42-21

Central Dauphin has recovered nicely from the COID related pauses. Two wins in a row and looking to make it a streak against State College. Up early in the first, CD East’s Max Mosey finds Zion Allen for a 29-yard TD to make it 15-0. Mosey would strike again to David Chase for a 22-0 lead in the first. State College managed to get on the board before the half but it was all for naught as CD East cruises to a 42-21 victory.

