STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WHTM) — State College football established themselves as a dominant force in 2021. The Little Lions went on a tear in the postseason, winning the Class 6A District 6 championship.

They headed into states with steam, cruising into the state semifinals before falling to the eventual champions, Mount Lebanon.

With last year in the past, there’s a new team in State College, but the mission remains the same.

“We want to go in with super high expectations because I think we’ve prepared for them. This whole offseason we’ve been working really hard. The standard is the same for everything, you know, State College football, we have high expectations,” said Stephen Scourtis, a senior defensive end.

“Making the playoffs my senior year would be the greatest thing ever, having that big senior run,” added John Scott, a linebacker for the Little Lions. “I’ve talked to so many other guys, they say they miss it all the time. High school years; senior year, so making it big, deep, state semis, state championship. I think that would mean the world to me.”

State College starts their journey towards another deep playoff run as they open the regular season by taking on Williamsport on Aug. 26 at home.

Full Interviews

Matt Lintal – State College head football coach

Donte Nastasi – State College cornerback and wide receiver

Stephen Scourtis – State College defensive end and tight end

John Scott – State College linebacker and defensive end

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.