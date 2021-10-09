State College stages comeback against Cumberland Valley with 21-18 OT win in Week 7

Cumberland Valley enjoyed a nice roll in the mid-season before having it spoiled last week against CD East. State College was looking to week 7 to get back over .500. Cumberland Valley was up 12-0 at the half. State College came out with a vengeance in the second half. Jack Morris found Owen Yerka down the sideline to cut the lead to 12-7. Isaac Sines plays QB for Cumberland Valley and he kicks too, putting his team up 15-7. State College came back with a Braden Price reception and a 2-point conversion to tie it up at 15. State College added a field goal with two minutes left in the game. Cumberland Valley responded with a field goal of their own to send it into overtime. In OT, State College got the ball first and added another three points to make it 21-18. Cumberland Valley has to answer with some points, Sines would have his pass intercepted by Michael Gual who seals the deal in overtime with the 21-18 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.