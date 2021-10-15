Steel High can’t be stopped by Camp Hill, remain undefeated with 67-22 win in Week 8

A mismatch on paper got off to a start no one was expecting. What was thought to be an incomplete pass by Steel High was actually a live ball, and Dominic Coletta cashed in for Camp Hill to give the lions a 7-0 lead. Steel High shook that off and responded with a Tyrone Moore TD through the air to knot things up at 7 apiece. Taeyon Bratton and Jakhai Noss would each add to the lead with some rushing TDs shortly after and the Rollers keep rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ as they still can’t be beat after a 67-22 victory in Week 8.

