STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Steel High Steamrollers will begin their quest for another title on Sept. 1 against the Eastern Ramblers.

Steel High earned their second state title in three seasons last year and will be looking to repeat this year. The Steamrollers finished last season with just one loss, going 13-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mid-Penn – Capital conference.

“You already got the taste of winning, so you want to go do it again,” said Sean Bennett Jr., offensive/defensive lineman. “I feel like we can, but we’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”

Head Coach Andrew Erby will lead the Steamrollers this season.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Special event Sept. 1 Eastern 7 p.m. Sept. 9 West Catholic (neutral) 1 p.m. Sept. 15 Boiling Springs* 7 p.m. Military honored Sept. 22 at Big Spring* 7 p.m. Sept. 30 Middletown* 12 p.m. White out Oct. 6 at Camp Hill* 7 p.m. Oct. 12 Newport 7 p.m. Youth program night Oct. 21 Trinity* 4 p.m. Blue out Oct. 27 at West Perry* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Steel High’s 13 seniors already have over 60 college offers combined.

This season, the Steamrollers helmets will feature orange ribbons to help raise awareness of MS. They are doing this for honorary Roller and Marine veteran Tim Reider of Middletown.

The seniors at Steel High have experienced victory twice in a Rollers jersey and they are hungry for another state title to wrap up their high school career.