STEELTON, Pa (WHTM) — Steel High is no stranger to championships. The Steam Rollers are exactly that in Class 1A, winning four of the past six District lll championships, including a state title in 2020.

Fresh off another district title in 2021, the expectation is nothing less for the Rollers, it’s all about getting back to the state championship game and winning another ring.

Full Interviews

Below you can listen to the full interviews with Steel High junior offensive/defensive lineman Sean Bennett Jr., junior linebacker/defensive end/center/offensive tackle Amari Williams, senior running back/linebacker Jakhai Noss and junior defensive end/guard Eugene Green.

