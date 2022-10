Steelton, P.A. (WHTM) — The Steel-High Rollers had been living up to their name in recent weeks, scoring 135 points over their last two wins on their way to a 3-1 start.

Saturday’s homecoming game against Camp Hill was no different. The meeting between District III’s top team in 1A and top team in 2A heavily favored Steelton, as the Rollers rolled over the Lions in a 71-20 win. The Rollers are averaging nearly 69 points per game in their three game win streak.